HOBART, IN - Cheryl A. Govert, age 56, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Northwest Health in Portage. She was born on February 1, 1965 in Detroit, MI and grew up in Livonia, MI. She graduated high school and then went to work at Disney World in 1984, where she met the love of her life, Rick Govert in 1993. They were married on March 12, 1994 in Winter Garden, FL. Cheryl was currently employed at the City of Hobart as an assistant to the Clerk Treasurer. She was a member and past president of Phi Beta Psi Sorority, where she was very involved with fundraisers and other community service. Cheryl was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed time spent traveling and watching the kids play all of their sports.