Feb. 1, 1965 - Feb. 16, 2021
HOBART, IN - Cheryl A. Govert, age 56, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Northwest Health in Portage. She was born on February 1, 1965 in Detroit, MI and grew up in Livonia, MI. She graduated high school and then went to work at Disney World in 1984, where she met the love of her life, Rick Govert in 1993. They were married on March 12, 1994 in Winter Garden, FL. Cheryl was currently employed at the City of Hobart as an assistant to the Clerk Treasurer. She was a member and past president of Phi Beta Psi Sorority, where she was very involved with fundraisers and other community service. Cheryl was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed time spent traveling and watching the kids play all of their sports.
She will be missed dearly by her husband of 27 years, Richard "Rick" Govert; two children: Lizzie and Alan Govert; parents, Jerry and Sandy Barnes; four siblings: Russell (Paula) Barnes, Denise Thalacker, Jeff (Tami) Austin, and Kevin Barnes; parents-in-law, Alan and Janet Govert; brothers and sisters in-law: Jason (Mary) Govert, Russell (Brandy) Govert, Susan (Walt) Harding, David (Kristen) Govert and Ann (Brent) Mackay; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and dear friends.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law: Greg Govert and Kent Thalacker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics, Hobart Food Pantry, or the charity of your choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Cheryl will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN with additional visitation an hour prior. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. The mass will be live streamed on Facebook on the Rees Funeral Homes page. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 50 people at one time. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing.