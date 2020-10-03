Cheryl A. Maman (nee Berry)

HAMMOND, IN — Cheryl A. Maman (nee Berry), 60, of Hammond, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Cheryl is survived by her son, Gregory R. (Cassandra) Maman; daughter, Stephanie (Mark Eaton) Maman; dearest granddaughter, Eleanor; sister, Alicia (Marshall) Schnarr; father-in-law, Gregory Harry (late, Anne) Maman Sr.; sister-in-law, Lynda (Chris) McElroy; and several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gregory H. Maman Jr.; brother, Bruce (still living, Julie Gottsche) Berry; and parents, Raymond and Margaret Berry.

Cheryl was a 1979 graduate of Loogootee High School in Southern Indiana. She was a special needs student aide for the School City of Hammond and touched the lives of many, including one of her dearest students since kindergarten, Faith Zurita. Cheryl loved to garden and was a member of the Precious Moments Collector's Club. She enjoyed going to family reunions and will be remembered for her love of everyone she met.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN 46324, with Father Richard Orlinski officiating. Cheryl will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Those attending visitation and church are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com