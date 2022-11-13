HIGHLAND, IN - Cheryl Allison (nee Walker), 77, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard C. Allison; three beloved children: Heath (Alicia) Allison, Danielle Carlino-Newton, and Jason (Melissa) Allison. Cheryl was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren: Tyler, Jackson, and Ava Allison, Vaughn Newton, and Chase and Emma Allison. She is survived by her sisters: Denisa (Kevin) Margraf and Laura (Sam) Biscuso; and sister-in-law, Laura Barney-Walker; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Walker; and her parents, Geraldine (Jeri) and Robert L. Walker.

Cheryl loved her family. She was so happy to share special time with each of her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending wrestling tournaments with family, and was a loyal Chicago White Sox fan. No one enjoyed Gatlinburg more than Cheryl. Her love of Gatlinburg began with visits as a child with her parents. She continued that tradition with her own children, and carried it through to her grandchildren and other family members. She had a passion for collecting antiques, and enjoyed the travel to find that unique piece to add to her collection. She had such a special eye

for decorating. She was an avid reader and loved her books. Cheryl (along with her lifelong friend, Nancy Mihas) was a 1963 graduate of Hammond High School.

You will be missed forever and always – Rest in Peace.

Private funeral services were entrusted to Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, Highland, IN. www.fagenmiller.com