May 24, 1945 - Jan. 24, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Cheryl Ann Boske (Stern) age 77, beloved wife of 55 years of Glenn Boske; loving mother of Christa (partner Tinka Wyszynski), Amy (husband Chris Limer), and Glenn (husband James Maresca); loving Nana to granddaughters Taylor, Angely, Hailey, and Ella; cherished daughter of Joseph and Ann Stern (deceased); sister, aunt, and cousin to the Stern and Zroka families.

Cheryl met her husband Glenn at the Holiday, a weekly social dance on Kedzie in Chicago. After marrying, the couple eventually moved to Schererville where they raised their family. Glenn and Cheryl were members of St. Michael's Parish. She was employed as an administrative assistant for many years. Cheryl loved her bunco buddies, who remained her dear friends to this day.

Some of her cherished memories include dancing with Minnie Mouse at Disney World and taking her granddaughters to breakfast at the castle with the princesses; gardening; staying connected with her children; taking her granddaughters to the American Girl Doll store; vacationing in historic Williamsburg, VA; and most importantly, watching her children grow up and live their dreams.

Cheryl passed away after battling cancer on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in her home in Munster, IN. She transitioned peacefully in the presence of her loving family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31st from 3:00-8:00 PM at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave, St. John. Funeral services will begin with prayers at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass at St. Michael's Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Cheryl's memory to St. Jude's Hospital.