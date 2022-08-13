VALPARAISO - Cheryl Ann Ladra, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Chicago. She was born June 20, 1954 in Gary, the daughter of Ralph and Mona (Jenkins) Cox. Cheryl was a secretary with Associated Pediatrics for many years.

On July 24, 1982 she married Jon W. Ladra, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving are her daughters: Gretchen (Cory) Daumer and Ashley (Adam) Betz all of Valparaiso; six grandchildren: Shawn, Paisley, Hudson, Landon, Beau and Watson; and sisters: Sandra Grube of Valparaiso and Marsha (David) Anton of Painsville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Debora King.