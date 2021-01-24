May 10, 1957 - Jan. 21, 2021

HEBRON - Cheryl Ann Patz-Lawson of Hebron, Indiana, former Owner/beautician of We Got the Look in Crown Point passed away peacefully on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Cheryl was born in Gary, Indiana to Allen and Doreen Dombroskie on May 10, 1957.

She is survived by her daughters: Tracie (Dan) Moldenhauer, Cassie (Mike) Sherwood, her loving and devoted partner, Brian Norrick, Lindsay Norrick, Heather (Jason) Hendrix; and Michael Norrick. sisters: Linda Everett and Terry (Keith) Crawley; grandchildren: Isabella, Daniel and Gabrielle Moldenhauer; Olivia and Myla Sherwood; Brody McGuire and Cora Midkiff; Ryan, Steven and Sean Tyler. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Doreen (Lawson) Dombroskie and her daughter Ashlie Patz.

Cheryl was a loving mother and devoted grandmother, a loving partner to Brian, a friend to many, a unique, uninhibited, fun loving person with a heart of gold who leaves behind an unforgettable imprint on all the lives she touched. She will be forever missed.

Family and friends may visit: Sunday January 24, 2021 from 12:30 to 4:00 with 1:00 Memorial service and luncheon at Faith Bible Church, 15327 Cline Ave., Lowell, IN 46307.