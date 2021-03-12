Cheryl Beth Woldhuis

Oct. 16, 1951 — March 8, 2021

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL — Cheryl Beth Woldhuis, of Crystal Lake, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021.

She was born October 16, 1951, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Nicholas and Audrey Ridder.

Cheryl grew up in Lansing, IL, a town which was pioneered by her great-grandfather, Gerrit Eeningenburg. As a kid, she developed a love for baseball and the White Sox, playing with neighborhood kids and her siblings every summer. She graduated Thornton Fractional South (TF South) in 1969. Shortly thereafter, she met and married Case Woldhuis in 1972, to whom she remained married for nearly 40 years, and was close friends with until her passing. In 1981, she was blessed with twin daughters.

She relocated to Crystal Lake, IL, with her husband and twin daughters in the mid-1980s where she quickly became an active member of the community, serving on the committee to build Fox Valley Christian Reformed Church and coaching a CL girls softball team for several years, leading her team to a championship.