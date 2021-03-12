Cheryl Beth Woldhuis
Oct. 16, 1951 — March 8, 2021
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL — Cheryl Beth Woldhuis, of Crystal Lake, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021.
She was born October 16, 1951, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Nicholas and Audrey Ridder.
Cheryl grew up in Lansing, IL, a town which was pioneered by her great-grandfather, Gerrit Eeningenburg. As a kid, she developed a love for baseball and the White Sox, playing with neighborhood kids and her siblings every summer. She graduated Thornton Fractional South (TF South) in 1969. Shortly thereafter, she met and married Case Woldhuis in 1972, to whom she remained married for nearly 40 years, and was close friends with until her passing. In 1981, she was blessed with twin daughters.
She relocated to Crystal Lake, IL, with her husband and twin daughters in the mid-1980s where she quickly became an active member of the community, serving on the committee to build Fox Valley Christian Reformed Church and coaching a CL girls softball team for several years, leading her team to a championship.
Cheryl was a dedicated and loving mother to her twin daughters and a doting Oma to her four grandchildren. As a mom, her favorite memories were made at the beach making sand castles and playing in the waves with her daughters, visiting family and friends for fun and special occasions, boating at Delavan Lake, and at regular dinner outings to her favorite restaurants — including Teibel's and Aurelio's Pizza near her hometown. Cheryl also cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren; whether it was trips to Chicago or Disney, or hosting the kids at her home for one of her epic sleepovers and making ice cream sundaes. Cheryl made sure every special occasion was spent together as a family. Family was most important to Cheryl and she always made sure time spent together was special and memorable.
Cheryl set an amazing and steadfast example of living out a Christian faith. A devoted churchgoer, Cheryl led a Bible study through Willow Creek Community Church for several years. She also lovingly cared for her mother for the better part of a decade, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
In her later years, she enjoyed reconnecting with her classmates from TF South High School class of '69, where she served on the reunion committee. She enjoyed several trips with her friends, and partook in several special events, such as when fellow '69 graduate Harry Smith (of "CBS This Morning" fame) hosted a reunion on his morning news show.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters: Kate (Dan) Wasilowski and Kristyn Berry; grandchildren: Jozy and Aidan Wasilowski and Canyon and Anistyn Berry; siblings, Wayne Ridder, Lois (Don) Rainwater, Dr. David (Diane) Ridder, Dan (Lisa) Ridder and Dr. Jeff (Tristy) Ridder; nieces and nephews: Julie McMillan, Angie Markwalder, Nikki Workmaster, Rob Overmeyer, Emily Manders, Jill DeRaad, Josh Ridder, Allison Mark, Tyler Ridder, Matthew Ridder, Amanda Ridder and Cathleen Ridder.
Memorial service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Inurnment will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
Donations in Cheryl's memory may be made to Hope for Youth Compassion Ministry by visiting https://www.aplos.com/laws/give/TreeHouseMidAtlantic/hope
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.