Cheryl Diane Boggs

Cheryl marrried Carroll Randall "Randy" Boggs on April 11, 1981 in Griffith, Indiana. She dedicated her life to being a Mother and Wife, but previously worked as a bank teller at Calumet National Bank, DeMotte State Bank, and Kentland Bank. Cheryl's life was forever changed when her first grandson Jayce was born and then again when her son Brian married and she became a Bonus Grandma to Kalen and Camden. Cheryl will be remembered for her loving heart and ability to talk to anyone. She lived her life selflessly and had a strong faith in Jesus. She was always smiling and laughing. She enjoyed bike riding, camping with her sister, and above all spending time with friends and family.