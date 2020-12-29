June 11, 1958 - Dec. 13, 2020
DEMOTTE, IN - Cheryl Diane Boggs, age 62, of DeMotte, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital in Dyer.
Cheryl was born on June 11, 1958 in Gary, Indiana the daughter of Carrol "Bev" and Dolores (Shelbourne) Jones. She was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1976.
Cheryl marrried Carroll Randall "Randy" Boggs on April 11, 1981 in Griffith, Indiana. She dedicated her life to being a Mother and Wife, but previously worked as a bank teller at Calumet National Bank, DeMotte State Bank, and Kentland Bank. Cheryl's life was forever changed when her first grandson Jayce was born and then again when her son Brian married and she became a Bonus Grandma to Kalen and Camden. Cheryl will be remembered for her loving heart and ability to talk to anyone. She lived her life selflessly and had a strong faith in Jesus. She was always smiling and laughing. She enjoyed bike riding, camping with her sister, and above all spending time with friends and family.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Randy of DeMotte; children, Brian (Jennifer) Boggs of Lafayette, IN; Kelly Boggs of DeMotte; grandson, Jayce; step-grandsons, Kalen and Camden; and siblings: Judy Ford and Ken (Evelyn) Jones.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Katherine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Association.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Cemetery of the Resurrection with family friend Alan Walczak officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
