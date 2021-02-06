Cheryl Ellsworth (nee Faga)

June 4, 1959 — Dec. 22, 2020

MARTINSVILLE, IN — Cheryl Ellsworth (nee Faga), 61, of Martinsville, formerly of Merrillville and Portage, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, with her husband, Don, and brother, Jeff, by her side.

Cheryl was a graduate of Merrillville High School class of 1977.

She is survived by her husband, Don, of Martinsville; brother, Jeff, of Valparaiso; and many family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Irene Faga, and her brother, Richard Faga.