CALUMET CITY, IL - Cheryl J. Piccirilli, age 71, of Calumet City, IL passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.

She is survived by her son, (T.J.) Telpri (Teresa) Piccirilli, Jr.; daughter, Nikki (Allen) Settle; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathy (Dave) Stanley. Preceded in death by her loving husband Telpri; and her parents.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN. A service will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Burdan Funeral Home Chapel.

Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. A life long resident of Calumet City, she had a long tenure as a Calumet City 911 dispatcher. Cheryl will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Joseph's Carmelite Home www.carmelitehome.org in Cheryl's honor will be greatly appreciated.