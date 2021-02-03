VALPARAISO, IN — Cheryl June Richards, 73, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born May 8, 1947, in Liberty, IN, the daughter of Vernon John and Joyce Germaine (VanAusdall) Siebert. Cheryl graduated from Carmel High School in 1965, and attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. She and her husband, Mike, made their home in Hobart, IN for over 30 years before moving to Valparaiso to be closer to family. She was employed in Merrillville at the Radisson Star Plaza as a theatre beverage/concession manager for 25+ years, where she gained lifelong friends Christine, Rita, Allison and Denise, then moved on to the Radisson Hotel's front office for many years. Cheryl loved the Cubs, Purdue, and whoever was playing IU. She was a huge animal lover, especially dogs. She was a big supporter of the Hobart Humane Society, often donating supplies and money to this worthy organization.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Richards)(Christopher) Brown, of Valparaiso; son, David Carl (Lisa) Richards, of Hingham, MA; and grandchildren: Aidan and Sydney Brown and Mariella, Trenton, Colton and Granton Richards. She also is survived by her beloved dog, Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bruce Siebert, of Carmel, IN. She was also preceded in death by her many loving dogs: Penny, Angie, Daisy, Carmel, Jody, Muffin, Harry, Honee Max and Gracie, who are all waiting for her eagerly just beyond the Rainbow Bridge. It will be a joyous reunion indeed! An outdoor celebration of life service will be planned for this May, her birthday month, when the weather is warmer and hopefully more people have been vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hobart Humane Society or your local shelter.