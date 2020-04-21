Cheryl L. Lach

She is preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Mounts and parents John and Pauline Lach. She is survived by her fiance Craig Gribben of Sandusky, OH; daughter Ashley (Zach) Rose of Valparaiso, IN; granddaughters Cheyenne and Savannah Covaciu of Cedar Lake, IN; sisters Carol (Doug) Kokotovich of Griffith, IN and Cindy (Dave) Ruff of Zephryhills, FL; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. She will be greatly missed for her big heart and ability to make others laugh and smile.