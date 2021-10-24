HOBART, IN - Cheryl Lynn Albers (nee Bloomingdale) passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 after a brief illness. Cheryl was born July 9, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Ewell and Lucille Bloomingdale. A few months later, Cheryl and her family moved to the east side of Gary. Cheryl graduated from Emerson High School, class of 1965, ranking 4th in her class. In the fall of 1965 she started at Indiana University Northwest Campus in Gary and it was at IUN she met John Albers, who became her husband. They were married at Chapel of the Dunes in Gary, June 3, 1967. Later she and her husband moved to Hobart where they still lived up until her death. She was later employed by Merrillville School Corporation where she was a guidance secretary at Merrillville High School and actively involved in the NEA until her retirement in 2014. After their retirement Cheryl devoted much of her time to her sons, Robert and Kevin, and her grandsons Kolton and Gage, and was actively involved in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville and the Maria Reiner Center in Hobart. She and her husband loved to travel and were lucky enough to travel several states, as well as to Scandinavia and a river cruise on the Danube. She was an avid gardener, cook, devoted fan of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and loved to read. She celebrated each season and holiday by completely decorating the house. Cheryl is survived by her husband, John; sons, Robert (Jennifer), Kevin (Heather); and grandsons, Kolton, Gage.