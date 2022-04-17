March 16, 1947 - April 13, 2022

CROWN POINT - Cheryl Lynn Trump (nee Foley), 75, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born March 16, 1947, in Gary, IN to the late Floyd and Mary (Cross) Foley. Cheryl was a devoted wife to her husband and loving mother to her two sons.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Dale Trump of 54 years; sons: Derrik (Meredith Lorenzen) Trump of Noblesville, and Trent (Mary Ellen) Trump of Crown Point; grandson, Ethan Trump; siblings: Connie (Craig) McGlinn, Colette (Randy) Wilson, Carey (Sherry) Foley, and Celeste (Al Head) Mokol; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was a 1965 graduate of Lowell High School and graduated from Marycrest Business College. Cheryl worked as a teller in various banks, then became a full-time stay at home mom. Later in life, Cheryl fulfilled a lifelong dream and opened her own store, "A Gift of Love" in the historic downtown shopping district of the Crown Point Square.

Cheryl was a proud and faithful Christian who was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point. She was a founding member of the Southlake chapter of the American Diabetes Association. Cheryl was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Crown Point Royal Regiment and the Crown Point Bulldogs. She loved the flowers in her gardens, her various collections of figurines and her most favorite thing to do was spoil her "perfect grandson" Ethan.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held in the future at a date, time and location yet to be determined.

Visit Cheryl's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500