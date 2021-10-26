 Skip to main content
Cheryl Lynn Walker

June 12, 1980 - Oct. 26, 2020

In Loving Memory of My Daughter, Cheryl Lynn Walker on Her 1st Anniversary in Heaven.

Her smiling way and pleasant face. Are a pleasure to recall. She had a kindly word for each. And she died beloved by all. Some day we hope to meet her. Some day we know not when. To clasp her hand in a better land, Never to part again. Miss you, Mom, Sisters: Nikki and Heather, Brother Alex and Grandma Julia

