Cheryl Lynn Walker
June 12, 1980 - Oct. 26, 2020
In Loving Memory of My Daughter, Cheryl Lynn Walker on Her 1st Anniversary in Heaven.
Her smiling way and pleasant face. Are a pleasure to recall. She had a kindly word for each. And she died beloved by all. Some day we hope to meet her. Some day we know not when. To clasp her hand in a better land, Never to part again. Miss you, Mom, Sisters: Nikki and Heather, Brother Alex and Grandma Julia
