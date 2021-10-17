Feb. 27, 1946 - Oct. 13,2021

Cheryl Maroc was born February 27, 1946, and passed away October 13,2021, at home, in the presence of family and caregivers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, former Judge Richard W. Maroc; daughter, Lori (Flemming) Poulsen, granddaughter, Alexis of Frankfort, IL; and daughter, Nicole Maroc of Crown Point. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Molly.

Cheryl was an accomplished and award-winning artist. She was a long-tenured member of the Northwest Indiana Art Association. In addition to her passion for art, Cheryl had a deep affinity for nature and animals. She and her husband raised and bred Irish wolfhounds over a period of 26 years. Cheryl was loved by so many whose lives she touched. She also leaves many extended family members across the US and Canada. She will be deeply missed by all who have had the good fortune of knowing her.

We would like to thank the kindness of her in-home caregivers and hospice caregivers who allowed us to have Cheryl in the comfort of her home during her last weeks with her family. If you are moved to do so, donations may be made to your local hospice or to Transitions Hospice of N.W. Indiana.

To honor Cheryl, a private celebration of life will be held with her family at a later date. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.