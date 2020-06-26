× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheryl Renae Gumulauski

WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA — Cheryl "Cheri" Renae Gumulauski, 56, formerly of Miller, and later Michigan City, IN, passed away in Everett, WA, on June 7, 2020, near her home on Whidbey Island. Cheri was born on December 18, 1963, on the Naval Base at Yokosuka, Japan, during the Vietnam War. Cheri attended Miller Wirt High School and later graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, IN.

At 23, Cheri decided she wanted to serve her Country and joined The United States Navy. Her father, Leon, and grandfather, Roy Guy, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and World War II, respectfully. Cheri served on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Iraq during that war. Cheri trained for aircraft electronic repair in Memphis, TN. She was stationed at Moffett Field in San Francisco, CA;, Tachikawa Airfield, Japan; the Philippines; Anchorage, AK; Whidbey Island, WA; Virginia Beach, VA; and twice at the Great Lakes. Cheri served on two aircraft carriers that took her to many other countries. Cheri was very proud of her naval career and ultimately became a Chief Petty Officer and retired after 24 years.

She returned to her condo on Whidbey Island with her special dog, Jack, and her kitties. She considered the Seattle area breathtaking and especially loved the mountain ski lodges and waterfalls, rivers and ocean.