Cheryl Wyrostek

Sep. 15, 1963 — Sep. 21, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Cheryl Wyrostek, age 58, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wyrostek; two children: Rebecca Wyrostek, Brian Wyrostek; two grandchildren: Ajay Nadikudi, Shreya Nadikudi; parents: Robert and Joyce Carcia; and brother, Donald (Missy) Carcia.

Cheryl was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and a former member of Holy Name Catholic Church. She worked at Strack & Van Til as a cashier. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Additional visitation will take place on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN, with Rev. James Wozniak officiating.

Internment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Cheryl's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Visit Cheryl's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com