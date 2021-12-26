DeMOTTE, IN - Cheryll Wolber (nee Jones), age 73, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Cheryll is survived by her sons: Todd (Jill) Wolber and Tom (Stacey) Wolber.

Cheryll was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Wolber; parents: Thomas and Ina Jones; and sister, Sheila Stock.

Cheryll was a member of Knox Nazarene Church. She enjoyed being with her family and shopping at Dollar General.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations given to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Visit Cheryll's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.