SCHERERVILLE, IN - Chester A. Pala, age 79, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Pala; children, Chester (Tana) Pala, Jr., Dianne Pena and James (Dana) Pala; step-children: Rick (Joyce) Pietrazak, Kathy Roper and Barb (John) Moses; grandchildren: Tyler, Austin and Alec Pena and Harrison and Carter Pala; and step-granddaughter, Hailey; several step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rose Pala; his first wife, Anita Pala; and brother, Walter Pala, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Michael Yadron officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service. Interment will be private.

Chester was truly a kind and genuine individual. His love and admiration for his family was second to none. He had a smile that would light up a room and a great sense of humor to go along with it. You knew when he was around, you were going to have a good time.

Chester was a top-notch musician and was the lead trumpet player of the Pala Brothers Orchestra. He not only expressed his love of Polish heritage through his music, but also with his spirit of liking, the Polish brandy "Jezy"!