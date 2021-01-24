Chester "Chet" Smithers

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan, nee Hanyicska; sons: John Steven, Chester Lynn, Joseph L., and Bill; several grandchildren; two brothers: Arvial (Margaret) Smithers, and Estel "Jim" (Eloise) Smithers; two sisters: Bernice (Tom) Newport, and Phyllis (Homer) Jeffers; brother-in-law, Jerry Haney; Goddaughter, Jenny Sawa; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh L. and Ernie Smithers (nee Gibson); brothers, Eather (Barb) Smithers, and James (late Mary Ruth) Smithers; and sister, Marie (late Homer) Crowley.

There will be a Graveside Service only on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. (CST), at Alexander Heinemann Memorial Cemetery, 8380 South 750 East, Ora, IN 46960, with Rev. Dr. Sam Boys officiating. There will be no visitation due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Chester was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of J & L Steel, with over 30 years of service. Chet was the Past President of the Steelworkers Union Local 6518 District 31, for many years. He was the current owner of Mister Joe's, and the current co-owner of Welcome Inn and Bass Lake Pub Ristorante. Chet was the former owner of Shortstops, Pudlos, and Huehn Tap. He also served on the Hammond Water Board for many years. Chet was also a member of the Hammond Mohawks. He loved to shoot a game of pool with his friends.