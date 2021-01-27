Chester 'Chet' Smithers

HAMMOND, IN/BASS LAKE, IN — Chester "Chet" Smithers, 72, of Hammond and Bass Lake, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan, nee Hanyicska; sons: John Steven, Chester Lynn, Joseph L. and Bill; several grandchildren; two brothers, Arvial (Margaret) Smithers and Estel "Jim" (Eloise) Smithers; two sisters, Bernice (Tom) Newport and Phyllis (Homer) Jeffers; brother-in-law, Jerry Haney; goddaughter, Jenny Sawa; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh L. and Ernie Smithers (nee Gibson); brothers, Eather (Barb) Smithers, and James (late Mary Ruth) Smithers; and sister, Marie (late Homer) Crowley.

There will be a graveside service only on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. (CST), at Alexander Heinemann Memorial Cemetery, 8380 S. 750 East, Ora, IN 46960, with the Rev. Dr. Sam Boys officiating. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions.