Chester 'Chet' Smithers
HAMMOND, IN/BASS LAKE, IN — Chester "Chet" Smithers, 72, of Hammond and Bass Lake, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan, nee Hanyicska; sons: John Steven, Chester Lynn, Joseph L. and Bill; several grandchildren; two brothers, Arvial (Margaret) Smithers and Estel "Jim" (Eloise) Smithers; two sisters, Bernice (Tom) Newport and Phyllis (Homer) Jeffers; brother-in-law, Jerry Haney; goddaughter, Jenny Sawa; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh L. and Ernie Smithers (nee Gibson); brothers, Eather (Barb) Smithers, and James (late Mary Ruth) Smithers; and sister, Marie (late Homer) Crowley.
There will be a graveside service only on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. (CST), at Alexander Heinemann Memorial Cemetery, 8380 S. 750 East, Ora, IN 46960, with the Rev. Dr. Sam Boys officiating. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chester was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of J & L Steel, with over 30 years of service. Chet was past president of Steelworkers Union Local 6518 District 31, for many years. He was the current owner of Mister Joe's, and the current co-owner of Welcome Inn and Bass Lake Pub Ristorante. Chet was the former owner of Shortstops, Pudlos and Huehn Tap. He also served on the Hammond Water Board for many years. Chet was also a member of the Hammond Mohawks. He loved to shoot a game of pool with his friends.
He was wonderful friend to many, who was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to those in need. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, especially in the North Hammond neighborhood.
Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.