Dec. 24, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2021

ORLANDO, FL - Chester J. Boilek, Jr., 77, of Orlando, FL, passed away on February 15, 2021 after another battle with cancer. Chet was known to his family as Sonny. He was born on December 24, 1943 to Chester and Ann Boilek in East Chicago, IN. He graduated from Washington High School in 1961. Chet worked at Standard Forge and Kropp Forge in his younger years. He then went to work for his brother, Rich at T & R Machine. After that he went on to Nutrasweet as a warehouse manager. When they closed, he became an Instrument Technician at Emerson Electric where he retired in 2013.

While working at Nutrasweet, Chet met his second wife, Kathleen Travers in 1990. They were married July 9, 2000 in Las Vegas, NV. Chet was a passionate gambler and could often be found at the boats in East Chicago when he wasn't at home. He "LOVED" Las Vegas. He enjoyed playing the lottery, instant scratch offs, and Pogo.com. When in Indiana he liked walking his grand puppy, Snowflake at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Chet was a force of nature, determined to be there for his family and friends. They meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was extremely proud of his daughter, Kimberly, grandson, Justin and wife, Kathleen.