Chester Leon 'Chet' Dyniewski Jr.

June 13, 1950 — April 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Chester Leon "Chet" Dyniewski Jr., 70, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born June 13, 1950, in Valparaiso to Chester Leon Dyniewski Sr. and June (Hetrick) Dyniewski.

Chet attended Hebron High School, before proudly serving in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War. He made his career as a roll grinder with Bethlehem Steel for 30 years. Chet loved listening to classic country music, and cheering for the Indianapolis Colts. He had a wonderful sense of humor and the ability to make others laugh. Chet will be remembered as a caring man, who loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his mother, June Dyniewski; daughter, Tammy Klein; grandchildren, Amber (Allison) Klein and Nolan Klein; and siblings, Lynn (Chuck) Kozlowski, Michael (Christine) Dyniewski and Theresa (Paul) Dolezal. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Leon Dyniewski, Sr.; daughter, Krystal Keene; and fiance, Judith Smith.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.