DYER - Chester Pinkowski died on Feb. 25, 2022 in Dyer, IN. He was age 97. Mr. Pinkowski was born on Apr. 27, 1924, was raised in South Chicago, IL, spent most of his life in Lansing, IL, and spent the last few years of his life in an assisted living center in Dyer, IN. He is survived by five children: John Pinkowski, Mary Ainsworth, Mike Pinkowski, Joe Pinkowski, and Barb Pinkowski; Mary's husband Troy Ainsworth; Mike's wife Susan Pinkowski; Mike's two children, Lily and Ann Pinkowski; and a niece, Pam (Pafco) Taylor, who was brought into the immediate family as an honorary member, attending gatherings after the death of her mother in 2004. He often said that his middle name was Tedd, but in truth the name on his baptismal certificate was Teofil Czeslaw Pinkowski, with the first name referring to a saint associated with his birthdate and the second name being the one that was actually used in his household growing up; he simply inverted and Americanized the names. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Scherer) Pinkowski; a stillborn daughter, Mary Ann Pinkowski; parents Jan (or John) Pinkowski and Josephine Pinkowski (later Sieczkowski); sisters: Mary (late Walter) Suheski, Adeline (late William) Mach, and Virginia Pafco; brothers: Edward (late Lottie) Pinkowski, Walter (late Lorraine) Pinkowski, and William (or Bennie) Pinkowski; and his mother-in-law, Lillian (Rascher) Scherer, who lived in his home with his wife and children until her death in 1976. His parents were immigrants from Poland and Polish was actually his first language, though he rarely spoke it over the last decades of his life.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in infantry at the Battle Of Anzio in WWII. He was trained as an electrician and worked as a motor inspector at Republic Steel (later known as LTV Steel) in Chicago, IL. He was a parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lansing, IL from the time he settled in that village with Rosemary in 1955. He built his garage and an addition to his home, he collected many tools and things that he felt were handy to have, and he prided himself at his ability to fix things at little to no cost. He retired from his job in 1986, during the time in which he cared for Rosemary at home as she dealt with the effects of breast cancer that had metastasized to the bone. After Rosemary's death that same year he raised his youngest child, Barb, as a single parent. He was an independent man as a widower, but he came to accept his perhaps inevitable physical decline as gracefully as anyone could expect. He was a good man who took his responsibilities seriously and was deeply loved by many. There was much to be learned from him, his death leaves a void, and he will continue to be missed. This said, his work with us was finished, he has now been released from his cares and burdens, and we hope and pray that we will worthy of meeting him once again. Perhaps he will show us the ropes, as Rosemary is no doubt showing him the ropes now.