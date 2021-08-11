Chief (Retired) Elmer Doctor
Sept. 6, 1932 — Aug. 7, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Elmer Doctor, 88, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on August 7, 2021. He was born September 6, 1932 in Schererville to Andrew and Antoinette (Filegrance) Doctor.
Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dottie" (Smith); four children: Nanette (Paul) Michalec, Ursula Doctor, Thomas (Susan) Doctor, and Patrice (Patrick) Rakers; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers: Gerald and Donald. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy.
Elmer was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954 on the USS Block Island CVE 106. After serving his country, he married Dottie at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville. Elmer joined the Schererville Police Department as a patrolman in 1964. He progressed through the ranks of the department, ultimately serving as Chief of Police in Schererville before retiring in 1987. Throughout his life, Elmer was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic. Community. He and Dottie helped organize the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry, now known as the Good Samaritans Ministry, at St. Michael Parish. Elmer and Dottie spent decades coordinating food drives, tirelessly delivering food to the needy, working with the Sisters of Charity, Salvation Army, and the St. John Township Office through the Good Samaritans Ministry. Elmer also served as a greeter at St. Michael Parish Masses and funerals.
Elmer was a well-respected and good-natured man. He will be remembered most for his selfless, kind heart and his witty sense of humor. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandpa; a man of strong faith who was loved dearly and will be missed greatly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael. the Archangel Good Samaritans, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616.