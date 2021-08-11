Chief (Retired) Elmer Doctor

Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dottie" (Smith); four children: Nanette (Paul) Michalec, Ursula Doctor, Thomas (Susan) Doctor, and Patrice (Patrick) Rakers; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers: Gerald and Donald. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy.

Elmer was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954 on the USS Block Island CVE 106. After serving his country, he married Dottie at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville. Elmer joined the Schererville Police Department as a patrolman in 1964. He progressed through the ranks of the department, ultimately serving as Chief of Police in Schererville before retiring in 1987. Throughout his life, Elmer was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic. Community. He and Dottie helped organize the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry, now known as the Good Samaritans Ministry, at St. Michael Parish. Elmer and Dottie spent decades coordinating food drives, tirelessly delivering food to the needy, working with the Sisters of Charity, Salvation Army, and the St. John Township Office through the Good Samaritans Ministry. Elmer also served as a greeter at St. Michael Parish Masses and funerals.