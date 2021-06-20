March 26, 1931 - June 11, 2021

KNOX, IN - Chiri L. Pettinato (nee Baughman), age 90, of Knox, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Chiri was born near Broughton in Paulding County, OH on March 26, 1931 to Ambrose and Averial Baughman. She worked as a medical technician in the Knox Clinic, and later as the co-owner of the Sears Catalog Merchant Store which she operated with her husband of 63 years, Richard Pettinato, who preceded her in death.

Her passions included gardening, golf, home decor, cooking/baking, and following sports of all kinds. As a young woman, she was a classically trained vocalist. She had been an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a cantor. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and instrumental in the formation of the prayer garden at St. Thomas. Chiri enjoyed singing in holiday choirs at Ancilla Domini and performing with the Christmas Cantata. She had been a member of the local chapters of PEO, Tri Kappa Sorority and Red Hat Society, and was involved in local civics as a candidate for Knox City Council.