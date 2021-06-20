March 26, 1931 - June 11, 2021
KNOX, IN - Chiri L. Pettinato (nee Baughman), age 90, of Knox, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Chiri was born near Broughton in Paulding County, OH on March 26, 1931 to Ambrose and Averial Baughman. She worked as a medical technician in the Knox Clinic, and later as the co-owner of the Sears Catalog Merchant Store which she operated with her husband of 63 years, Richard Pettinato, who preceded her in death.
Her passions included gardening, golf, home decor, cooking/baking, and following sports of all kinds. As a young woman, she was a classically trained vocalist. She had been an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a cantor. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and instrumental in the formation of the prayer garden at St. Thomas. Chiri enjoyed singing in holiday choirs at Ancilla Domini and performing with the Christmas Cantata. She had been a member of the local chapters of PEO, Tri Kappa Sorority and Red Hat Society, and was involved in local civics as a candidate for Knox City Council.
Surviving are her children, Jane Hall (Mike Williams) of Selma, IN, Joan Baker (Richard) of Rochester, IN, Susan Slone (Doug) of Knox, IN, Letitia Morsch (Christopher) of Algonquin, IL, grandson Jordan Nelson of Chicago, IL and brothers Michael Baughman of Irmo, SC, Martin Baughman of Austin, TX, and Gene Baughman of Paulding, OH. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the American Heart Association or to your local municipal garden or botanic charity.
A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2pm, with visitation three hours prior to services, at M.C. Smith Funeral Home.