Chon P. Deck
Aug. 18, 1972 - Dec. 28, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Chon P. Deck, age 49, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Chon is survived by his wife, Sherri (nee Hodgetts); son, Blake; parents: Rick and Susie Deck; sister, Dawn (Rad) Deck Bunting; parents-in-law: Wayne and Fran Hodgetts; sisters-in-law: Michele (John) Slafkosky, Carrie (Rob) Ludwig, Christine (Heath) Lang, Kathy (late Nick) Postma; grandma-in-law, Peggy Hodgetts; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chon worked in sales and management in the Automotive and Industrial Parts Industry. He had a passion for the philanthropy of Shriners Childrens Hospital which led him to begin his journey as an Entered Apprentice in the Masonic Lake Lodge #157. Chon loved to entertain with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, cooking, and he never met a stranger.
Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Chon's family requests that masks be worn while attending services, thank you.
Services will conclude at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chon's family.
Visit Chon's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.