Chon P. Deck

Aug. 18, 1972 - Dec. 28, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Chon P. Deck, age 49, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Chon is survived by his wife, Sherri (nee Hodgetts); son, Blake; parents: Rick and Susie Deck; sister, Dawn (Rad) Deck Bunting; parents-in-law: Wayne and Fran Hodgetts; sisters-in-law: Michele (John) Slafkosky, Carrie (Rob) Ludwig, Christine (Heath) Lang, Kathy (late Nick) Postma; grandma-in-law, Peggy Hodgetts; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chon worked in sales and management in the Automotive and Industrial Parts Industry. He had a passion for the philanthropy of Shriners Childrens Hospital which led him to begin his journey as an Entered Apprentice in the Masonic Lake Lodge #157. Chon loved to entertain with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, cooking, and he never met a stranger.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.