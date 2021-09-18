Sep. 19, 1945 - Aug. 28, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Chong Sun "Sunny" Murray, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesterton, IN on August 28, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1945 in Kwangsan-gun, Chonnam, South Korea, to Ki Chol O. and Man Yop Kim. Chong Sun Murray had one brother and one sister.

Sunny is survived by her husband, Alan Murray; daughter, Alison Murray; son, John (Jessica) Murray; brother-in-law, Fred (Linda) Murray; niece Haley (Ben) Wiesenfeld; nephew Colin Murray; and best friend, Yong Cha (Edward) O'Brien. She was preceded in death by mother, Man Yop Kim and her father, Ki Chol O. along with her sister.

Sunny married Alan Richard Murray on March 11, 1969 in South Korea, and arrived in the U.S. in August 1969. From 1969 to 1979, the family lived in the Cleveland, OH area before moving to Princeton, IL. Sunny was employed with Jostens Company for 14 years in Princeton making recognition awards and Class rings including the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl rings. In 1994, Al and Sunny moved to Chesterton, IN where Sunny had adopted her beloved dog, Mr. Crackers.