Chris Alan Gaspar

Chris Alan Gaspar

Chris Alan Gaspar

FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Chris Alan Gaspar, age 49, formerly of Lansing, IL. Beloved son of Audrey and the late James Gaspar. Loving brother of the late James (Beth) Gaspar, and Karen (Christopher) Helton. Dearest uncle of Jason (Jennifer) Gaspar, Nicholas (Rebekah) Gaspar, Jaymee (Michael) Brutout, Andrew (Jessica), Hopkins, AnneMarie Hopkins, and Mitchell Helton. Cherished great uncle of five.

Chris attended LARC in Lansing, IL.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. ) St. John, IN. 46373. Please omit Flowers, www.elmwoodchapel.com (219) 365-3474.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts