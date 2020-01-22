FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Chris Alan Gaspar, age 49, formerly of Lansing, IL. Beloved son of Audrey and the late James Gaspar. Loving brother of the late James (Beth) Gaspar, and Karen (Christopher) Helton. Dearest uncle of Jason (Jennifer) Gaspar, Nicholas (Rebekah) Gaspar, Jaymee (Michael) Brutout, Andrew (Jessica), Hopkins, AnneMarie Hopkins, and Mitchell Helton. Cherished great uncle of five.