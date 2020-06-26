× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Allen Sherwin

ST. JOHN, IN — Chris Allen Sherwin of St. John, IN, passed away on June 24, 2020. Chris was born to Allen and Marie (Serpe) Sherwin on June 8, 1970, in Chicago, IL.

Chris was a Sales Consultant for Mike Anderson Chevrolet where he earned his Mark of Excellence designation. Chris married Andrea (Freyek) Sherwin in 2013 and was a devoted husband and stepfather to Jackson and Isabel Spanburg. If there was a Most Patient Stepfather award Chris earned it by fixing countless toys; sitting in the ER at all hours; and driving through rain and snow to fix flat tires and failed engines. Chris was a devoted father to his first and eldest stepson, Alex Tortorice, whom he loved dearly and raised as his own son.

Chris is survived by his wife and children; sister, Kim Sherwin; brother, Shawn (Liliana) Sherwin; nieces: Brittany Dougherty and Tearny Sherwin; and numerous beloved cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and infant siblings, Lisa and Bret.

A memorial service is being planned. Any donations should be made to a charity closest to your heart. Donations sent to the family will be used to offset medical expenses and further donated where possible.