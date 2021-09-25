Chris Apostol, age 70, entered into Heaven on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Born on October 28, 1950 Chris is survived by his three children: Kristina Lynne (Steve) Bos, Monica Renee (Kyle) Woods, and Stephen Nicholas (Kristin) Apostol. Six grandchildren: Ryan Bos, Sydney and Dylan Woods, Benjamin, Ava and Emma Apostol. Sister, Dee Funderlic. Proceeded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Alma and parents, Thomas and Maria.

Chris worked at US Steel in Gary, IN where he retired after 33.5 years of service. He was also involved in many things outside of work with his family. In the 1980s, Chris was a Schererville girls' softball coach. In the 1990s, he was a Schererville boys' baseball coach and an assistant Tri-Town Raiders football coach. He was a baseball umpire for the Hammond Umpires Association and a 3rd and 4th grade Lake Central Youth Basketball referee for 11 years. Chris also loved music and during the 1980s was a DJ for "The Music Makers" with his friend, the late great Norm Hill. Chris was also a graduate of "The Academy" with his good friend Mike Beach. Chris loved the Chicago Cubs and WWE Wrestling.