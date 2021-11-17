VALPARAISO, IN — Chris "Boomer" Boren, 47, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born August 9, 1974 in Clearwater, FL the son of Owen and Deedra (Grimm) Boren. He was a two time Coach of the Year for MMA in 2016 and 2017. He coached his son Likin to his first championship. He was a free spirit who chased his dreams. He loved and protected his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Heather (Gielerak) Boren; his children: Mykala Boner, David Boner, Deiana Boren and Likin Boren; his father Owen Boren; his siblings: Christine Taylor, Michael (Robyn) Bilbrey and Stacie Bilbrey; and many nieces and nephews and special friend Tammi Morken. He was preceded in death by his mothers, Deedra Boren and Charlotte Boren; grandparents: Al and Yvonne Boren and Sonny and Shawlene Tolbert.