Dec. 25, 1935 - Jan. 25, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Chris G. Demas, 86 of Highland, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away.
Private services will be conducted at this time and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Chris, please consider making a donation to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Munster.
Please see the full obituary online through HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER: www.hillsidefhcares.com.
