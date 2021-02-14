 Skip to main content
Chris G. Demas

Chris G. Demas

Dec. 25, 1935 - Jan. 25, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Chris G. Demas, 86 of Highland, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away.

Private services will be conducted at this time and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Chris, please consider making a donation to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Munster.

Please see the full obituary online through HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER: www.hillsidefhcares.com.

