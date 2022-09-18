 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Paraschos

Chris Paraschos

LEESBURG, IN - Chris Paraschos age 93, of Leesburg, IN formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; many precious great-grandchildren; and niece and nephews. Preceded by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ardine Paraschos; daughter, Judith Moore; and sister, Anne.

A visitation will be held at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service Celebrating Chris's Life will be held Tuesday at 7:30 PM with Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

