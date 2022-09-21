Chris R. Harrison Sr.

Nov. 28, 1950 - Sep. 16, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Chris R. Harrison Sr., age 71, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Chris is survived by his wife, Pamela (nee York) of 46 years; son, Christopher (Molly) Harrison Jr.; daughters: Dawn Perez and Tammy Goin; nine grandchildren; mother, Betty Harrison; siblings: Brian (Patty) Harrison, Judy (Jay) Brown, and Susan (Bill) Talkington; his nieces, nephews, and good friends; and pooch, Rosie.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Merlin "Bob" R. Harrison; brothers: Gary and Robert Harrison; and sister, Cheryl Hardiman.

Chris was a graduate of Morton High School, Class of 1968. He served his country in the U.S.M.C. and then worked for and retired from U.S. Steel as a millwright.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Christopher's name to the National Kidney Foundation.

