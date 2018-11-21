FREMONT, IN - Chris Schultz, age 89, of Fremont, IN, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, IN. Chris was born on April 23, 1929 in Harvey, IL to Richard and Sophie (Rutchman) Schultz. He was a 1947 graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL. Chris married Patricia Smith on November 14, 1953 in Calument City, IL. He retired from Unilever in Hammond, IN, after 42 years of service.
After retirement Chris and Pat moved to Golden Lake in Steuben County, IN, and lived on the lake for twelve years. Chris enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, the outdoors, fishing when he could, and small game hunting. He was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, IN.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Schultz of Fremont, IN, two children: Karen (Rob) Groszewski of Munster, IN and Thomas (Kathie) Schultz of Baytown, TX; six grandchildren: Ryan Schultz, and Christopher Schultz, both of Thomaston, GA, RJ Groszewski of Griffith, IN, Lucas Groszewski of Munster, IN, Kassia Gast of Indianapolis, IN and Katie Stitcher of Woodbury, Georgia; three great-grandchildren: Sahara Lynn Schultz, Landon Schultz, and Chloe Stitcher, all of Thomaston, GA. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Laura Mills, Gladys Franklin, and Clara Segert, and three brothers: Arthur, Richard, and Oscar Schultz.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 26, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana, with Rev. Jeffrey Teeple officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the services on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow the services at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory are requested to the Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Road 120, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915.