SOUTH BEND, IN — Chris Scott Wiggins, 33, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home.

Chris is survived by his parents, Scott and Sandy Wiggins; siblings, Daniel (Sara), Taylor and Matthew; niece, Olivia; and grandparents, Jim and Mary Ann Wiggins; uncle, Ray (Georgia), uncle Bill (Denise), uncle Dan (Sherry), auntie Debbie (Ken), aunt Tina (Gregg), aunt Kathy (Greg); and many great-aunts and uncles; and all of his many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Mary Dorulla (Papa and Yia Yia), and cousin, Steven St. Germain.

Christopher was employed at Kriders Meat Processing as a meat cutter. He loved spending time with his family, golfing and camping. He was a huge fan of Notre Dame football and the Minnesota Vikings. His heart was as big as the Universe and will never be forgotten ... Christopher will be greatly missed by all who supported him and loved him.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

