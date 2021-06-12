 Skip to main content
Christa E. Guip (nee Grothe)

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Christa E. Guip (nee Grothe), 84, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital-Southlake. She was born in 1936 in Berlin, Germany, to Walter and Elisabeth Grothe.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Pete" Guip, of 53 years; son, Donald G. Bowman; daughter, Sandy (Phil) Borkowski; adopted daughter, Nyoka (John) Corley; son-in-law, Jimm (Linda) Smith; grandson, Jason (Melissa) Smith; granddaughter, Jamie (Jordan) Weinberg; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Elsa Weinberg and Linkin (Felix) Smith; sister, Marlies (Wolfgang) Vogt; brother-in-law, Klaus (Sharon) Guip; sister-in-law, Lore (Kenton) Eldridge; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Christa was a machine operator for ANCO with almost 40 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Saxon Lodge Br. 40/26 in Merrillville.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2:00–6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Gary Nagy officiating. At rest in Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view an online obituary.

