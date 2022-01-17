Feb. 23, 1943 - Jan. 10, 2022
HOBART, IN - It is with great sadness the family of Christel Seyser of Hobart, announces her passing on January 10, 2022.
Christel was born on February 23, 1943 in Memel, Germany to the late Max Richard Bambullis and Meta (nee Helmanowitsch) Bambullis. She attended Crown Point HS, and Union High in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She met Rudi Seyser at the Saxon Lodge while he was playing with his band. They married in Gary, IN on February 24, 1962. She worked for Coil Tran and Burrell Color Lab for many years. She loved photography, playing checkers, chess, sharing her cooking secrets and her work at Burrell.
Christel loved her grandsons, her gardens, flowers, and being outdoors. She was proud of her family and loved spending time adventuring with them. She loved spending time with the boys in Florida, fishing, the Lake George dam, and Deep River Park. After being diagnosed (and given 3-6 months) with lung cancer she battled her illness for nearly 10-years while still attending swim meets, band concerts, basketball games, making eggnog and sharing her cooking secrets with her grandsons! She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her two daughters: Christine (Gary) Kostbade and Elizabeth (Scott) Starkey; five grandsons: Gary R. Kostbade, Mason Starkey, Colin Kostbade, Jackson Starkey and Tommy Kostbade; granddaughter, Devon Starkey; sister, Karin Becker; two nieces: Monika (Scott Melzer) Becker and Anneliese Matthauser of Germany; many more great-nieces and nephews in Germany.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 57-years, Rudolf "Rudi" Seyser.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christel's family or online to the Family House in Valparaiso at www.familyhousenwi.com.
Visitation for Christel will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Nagy officiating on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, also at the funeral home. Family burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.