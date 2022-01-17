Feb. 23, 1943 - Jan. 10, 2022

HOBART, IN - It is with great sadness the family of Christel Seyser of Hobart, announces her passing on January 10, 2022.

Christel was born on February 23, 1943 in Memel, Germany to the late Max Richard Bambullis and Meta (nee Helmanowitsch) Bambullis. She attended Crown Point HS, and Union High in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She met Rudi Seyser at the Saxon Lodge while he was playing with his band. They married in Gary, IN on February 24, 1962. She worked for Coil Tran and Burrell Color Lab for many years. She loved photography, playing checkers, chess, sharing her cooking secrets and her work at Burrell.

Christel loved her grandsons, her gardens, flowers, and being outdoors. She was proud of her family and loved spending time adventuring with them. She loved spending time with the boys in Florida, fishing, the Lake George dam, and Deep River Park. After being diagnosed (and given 3-6 months) with lung cancer she battled her illness for nearly 10-years while still attending swim meets, band concerts, basketball games, making eggnog and sharing her cooking secrets with her grandsons! She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.