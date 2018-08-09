GARY, IN - Christie Lynn Piech (nee Kortenhoven), age 49 of Gary, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018. She is survived by her beloved daughter: Cherilyn Piech; common-law husband: William Wright; brother: John Kortenhoven Jr.; and two nephews: John and Cody Kortenhoven. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Lynn Kortenhoven (nee Schoon).
Friends are invited to visit with Christie's family on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 8:00 PM at the funeral home. She will be buried at a later date next to her mother in Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing.
Christie graduated from Purdue Calumet University with a Bachelors Degree in Nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse with her specialty being orthopedics. Christie was an avid Chicago Bears fan.