CHRISTINA BONHAMA CHILDRESS

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CHRISTINA BONHAMA CHILDRESS ON HER 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

C-caring/cook

H-helpful

R-relaxing

I-ingtelligent

S-snorty laugh

T-tenacious/tattoos

I-imaginative

N-naughty

A-affectionate

Love and miss you so!!!! Mom XOXOXOXO

