Christina Herrera
Christina Herrera passed away on December 5, 2020 at the age of 50. Christina is survived by her spouse Ramon Vargas, Sr; three children: Ramon Vargas, Jr. (Jasmine), Adrian Vargas, Sr. (Deanna), and Vanessa Vargas (Andrew); siblings: Lisa M. Herrera, and John Herrera, Sr. (Julie). Her nine grandchildren: Marivell, Javier, Adrian Jr, Arian, Ezriel, Xander, Arion, Aurora, and Cristin Vargas; her three nephews: Ramon, Alfredo, John, Jr. Herrera; and her six nieces: Zabrina, Angelica, Allyssa, Elizabeth, Mariah, and Julissa. Preceded in death by her parent Adela H. Perez and John Herrera Jr. Maternal grandparents Ramon and Flora Herrera; paternal grandparents John Herrera Sr and Lupe Garcia.
She will be loved and missed by so many. God has gained a new Angel.
Her Viewing Will be held at MANUEL'S MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 421 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN 464-2. from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Her Memorial dinner will be held at Sylvia's Hall, 2013 Broadway St., East Chicago, IN 46312 from 6:00-10:00 p.m.
