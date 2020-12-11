Christina Herrera passed away on December 5, 2020 at the age of 50. Christina is survived by her spouse Ramon Vargas, Sr; three children: Ramon Vargas, Jr. (Jasmine), Adrian Vargas, Sr. (Deanna), and Vanessa Vargas (Andrew); siblings: Lisa M. Herrera, and John Herrera, Sr. (Julie). Her nine grandchildren: Marivell, Javier, Adrian Jr, Arian, Ezriel, Xander, Arion, Aurora, and Cristin Vargas; her three nephews: Ramon, Alfredo, John, Jr. Herrera; and her six nieces: Zabrina, Angelica, Allyssa, Elizabeth, Mariah, and Julissa. Preceded in death by her parent Adela H. Perez and John Herrera Jr. Maternal grandparents Ramon and Flora Herrera; paternal grandparents John Herrera Sr and Lupe Garcia.