Christina L. Skinner

DYER, IN - Chiristina L. Skinner, 38 of Dyer, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home.

Survivors are her parents Lovena and Alvin Johnson of Dyer, one brother Scott (Vickie) Jackson of Elkhart, IN; special friend Anthony DeLeon of Dyer; special cousins Jaimee Skinner of Gary and James D. (Jessica) Skinner of Gary; two aunts Karen (Alan) Tyree of Oakland City, IN and Alice Burkmire of Bensalem, PA. Preceded in death by two aunts Sarah J. Skinner and Anna Rodriguez. Also by grandmother Gloria E. Houx.

Friends may meet with the family on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. Interment private.

Chrissy was a resident of Dyer for six years, formerly of Hammond. She was known for her beautiful smile and her love of nature, children and animals.

Chrissy was loved by many, and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

May God Grant Her Eternal Rest!