Christina Loxas

HAMMOND - Christina "Ioustina" Loxas, age 90, of Hammond, IN passed away on June 22, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Nick) Stamiris; five grandchildren: Bill (Lucy) Stamiris, Pete Stamiris, Joyce (Timothy) Snelson, James and Ria Christie; two great-grandchildren: Nikolas and Anastasia; brother, Nick Gouskos; two sisters: Despena and Maria; and son-in-law, George Christie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; parents: Athena and John; daughter, Gina "Georgia" Christie; one sister; and one brother.

Christina "Ioustina" was born in Pigadakia Zakynthos, Greece. She immigrated to the United States in 1969 with her husband and two daughters. She loved her flowers and gardening. She always had a smile on her face. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN, with a service to follow officiated by Fr. David Bissias. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in her loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

