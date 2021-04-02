Christina Marie Thomas

For anyone that has had the honor of having Christina as part of your life, it was evident that her life's work supported hundreds of community members over the course of her career. Christina worked for 12 years at Lowell High School. During her time as a guidance counselor, she developed and nurtured a mentor program, hosted several Special Needs proms, and initiated countless acts of kindness and projects that helped all students find their voices and their passions. Right up until her last days, Christina expressed a hope that the programs and work remain alive long after she transitions to heaven.