Christina Marie Thomas
Sept. 18, 1980 — March 31, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Christina Marie Thomas, 40, of Crown Point, IN, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Christina is survived by her husband, Brian Thomas; daughter, Talia Thomas; parents, Charles E. and Barbara P. Davis; sisters, Natalia (Darren) Meade and Samantha (Cody) Brooks; nieces, Lilia, Maria, Nina and Julia; nephews: Jackson, Wyatt, Charlie, William and Theodore; brother-in-law, Dane (Kathryn) Thomas; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and peers.
For anyone that has had the honor of having Christina as part of your life, it was evident that her life's work supported hundreds of community members over the course of her career. Christina worked for 12 years at Lowell High School. During her time as a guidance counselor, she developed and nurtured a mentor program, hosted several Special Needs proms, and initiated countless acts of kindness and projects that helped all students find their voices and their passions. Right up until her last days, Christina expressed a hope that the programs and work remain alive long after she transitions to heaven.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 2, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are required.
In an effort to memorialize Christina's presence at Lowell High School, we are asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to continue the traditions that she was most passionate about.
Please consider supporting this GoFundMe in her honor https://gofund.me/48d55baf.
