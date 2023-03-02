May 31, 1984 - Feb. 25, 2023
Christina (Nelson) Agee of Lowell passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Tim, daughters: Lillian Smith (18), Abby Pearson (10); stepchildren: Trever, Braden, John; stepgrandson Phoenix; sisters: Cathleen (Michelle) Schultz of WI, Candice (Adam) Binkley of LaPorte, Heidi (Damon) Theis of Crown Point; brother: Jared (Jennifer) Stewart of Demotte; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Christina was born on May 31, 1984, to Gregory Nelson and Kimberlee Thomas in Munster, IN. She was raised by her father and grandparents, Paul and Jane Nelson in Dyer, IN. Christina attended Andrean High School where she graduated in 2002. She worked at St. Catherine's Hospital over the next 13 years while earning her nursing degree. During the COVID pandemic in 2021, Christina selflessly volunteered to work as a nurse in Queens NY, caring for COVID patients. Upon returning, she began work as a traveling nurse, caring for patients throughout the Illinois/Indiana area. Christina's primary purpose in this world was caring for others, especially for her two daughters, Lilly and Abby. Christina will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory, grandparents Paul and Jane Nelson and Uncle, Kevin Nelson.
Visitation will be held Friday March 3rd, 2023 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave. (Indianapolis Blvd.), St. John, IN. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, all donations will go towards Lilly and Abby's education. www.fagenmiller.com