Christina was born on May 31, 1984, to Gregory Nelson and Kimberlee Thomas in Munster, IN. She was raised by her father and grandparents, Paul and Jane Nelson in Dyer, IN. Christina attended Andrean High School where she graduated in 2002. She worked at St. Catherine's Hospital over the next 13 years while earning her nursing degree. During the COVID pandemic in 2021, Christina selflessly volunteered to work as a nurse in Queens NY, caring for COVID patients. Upon returning, she began work as a traveling nurse, caring for patients throughout the Illinois/Indiana area. Christina's primary purpose in this world was caring for others, especially for her two daughters, Lilly and Abby. Christina will be missed by all.