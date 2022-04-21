SCHERERVILLE, IN - Christine A. Teibel, age 55, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark; sons: Mark Jr. (Marley), Nicholas, and Nathan (Michelle); grandchildren: Stella, Teddy, Tobias, and Angelina; sisters: Cherie Tanner and Carrie (Matt) Ailes; and her father, George Tanner. Christine was preceded in death by her mother, Lois.

Christine loved God, her family, her many friends, football and the warm sunshine. She had the best laugh, warmest hug and biggest heart. No one was a stranger in her home and everyone felt like they were her favorite person. She will be missed but celebrated often and forever remembered as the most joyful and considerate woman we all ever loved.