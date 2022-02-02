DUNLAP, IL - Christine Anne Chovanec (nee Puchalski), 44, of Dunlap, IL, lost her battle with cancer in January 2022. Daughter of Robert and Susan Puchalski, Christine and younger sister Nicole (Warn), grew up in Munster, IN. Christine met Geoff Chovanec, an engineer out of Purdue. They married in 2004 and had a loving marriage with two beautiful children, Drew, 13, and Ella, 11. During the pandemic they added Bailey, the best family dog. Christine's family was her treasure. Christine, the ultimate soccer mom, happily drove Drew to soccer and hockey, cheered at his cross country matches, and hosted sleepovers with sometimes "smelly boys". She applauded Ella's equestrian accomplishments and supported Ella's burgeoning interest in fashion. Christine loved being a mom, and she was great at it.
Christine made friends everywhere. Many friends (and cousins!) who loved her-a lovely and loving woman, gifted with kindness and effervescence. Our fashion guru, shopper extraordinaire, an excellent cook and host, an exercise enthusiast-a truly wonderful person. Christine died too young, but she touched many lives in her short time. We remember her radiant smile, her big and giving heart, her light, her sweetness.
Visitation for Christine was held at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Christine and Geoff's children, in c/o CEFCU.