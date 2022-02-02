DUNLAP, IL - Christine Anne Chovanec (nee Puchalski), 44, of Dunlap, IL, lost her battle with cancer in January 2022. Daughter of Robert and Susan Puchalski, Christine and younger sister Nicole (Warn), grew up in Munster, IN. Christine met Geoff Chovanec, an engineer out of Purdue. They married in 2004 and had a loving marriage with two beautiful children, Drew, 13, and Ella, 11. During the pandemic they added Bailey, the best family dog. Christine's family was her treasure. Christine, the ultimate soccer mom, happily drove Drew to soccer and hockey, cheered at his cross country matches, and hosted sleepovers with sometimes "smelly boys". She applauded Ella's equestrian accomplishments and supported Ella's burgeoning interest in fashion. Christine loved being a mom, and she was great at it.