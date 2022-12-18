Christine Barron

Aug. 18, 1965 - Dec. 2, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Chrissy, 57, passed away on December 2, 2022 while on vacation with her husband in Cozumel Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her mother Margie Sailors. She is survived by her husband Dave Barron of Merrillville, and her sisters Kim (David) Thornberry of Laporte, IN and Debbie Powelson of Missouri and special cousin Sandy Santelik.

Chrissy was born in Hammond, Indiana and grew up in Merrillville, Lowell, and Crown Point, Indiana. She graduated from Crown Point High School.

Chrissy had a very friendly personality and enjoyed representing her fellow citizens as the Merrillville Precinct 33 Committeewoman for 20 years and as Ward 5 Merrillville Town Councilwoman for 8 years.

Chrissy made many friends while being involved in politics while she helped many candidates with their campaigns. Chrissy loved her pets as there was always at least 2 dogs in the home.

There are no services scheduled at this time.